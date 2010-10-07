Jason Calacanis Wasn’t “Force-Joined” to NAMBLA’s Facebook Group, Here’s Why [Updated: He Was]

Facebook’s the subject of Jason Calacanis’ wrath at the moment. The tech pundit and occasional prankster (fake iPad review, anyone?) says he just fired off a heated email to Facebook’s execs, and promoted it with a widely publicized blog, alleging it’s possible to “force join” someone to a pedophile support group. It’s a hoax.

Update: Oh the joys of the Internets! The matter is apparently much more twisty than it seemed to be (the thrust of this original article was wrong). As noted by commenters, and a boisterous online debate, there is

a way that Facebook’s Groups settings let someone you know–a friend

within Facebook’s network–can join you to a Group they’re a member of,

with all the ancillary fuss and nonsense and ongoing complications (i.e.

pesky emails, if your Facebook settings are primed that way) that can

thus occur. The groups upgrade had not yet wormed its way onto the

accounts of anyone here at the time we first wrote this story.

Calacanis knows

the chap that signed him up in the story in question – there still isn’t

any kind of official NAMBLA group on Facebook. And while Calacanis

noted he wasn’t alerted to the fact, he could’ve been had he ticked the

right box in settings so that Facebook emailed him about this sort of

activity (and he could have then unsubscribed). A reminder that one

should vet your Facebook privacy settings when the service makes big

changes.

But, yes, there is a way through Facebook’s new Groups system for things to be a little evil. It’s part of Zuckerberg’s continuous drive to make everything public, and probably should not have been a surprise, given how suspicious I’ve been of Facebook in the past.

Here’s the letter Calacanis says he sent to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg early this morning: