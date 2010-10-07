I Have One Word for Gap’s New Identity

After reading the title of this post, you might have expected a certain word. No, it’s not that word. (If you’re looking for something deep, insightful, meaningful or otherwise pedantic in this post, stop right here.)

Someone already beat me to the Crap solution, so I looked long and hard to how I could convey the total yawn (or at least a spin that might be interesting to somebody) of this newest brand identity debacle. Here it is:

Whether you want to read is as “goop”–the drippy stuff usually found by toddlers that is highly questionable, then cool. At least that would be applicable to the baby market.

Or, if Gap was going into a new foodie category, pronouncing this so it rhymed with Coop (as in cooperative), then groovy.

Other than that, that is all I’ve got to say.

Fuel to the Fire

Right after I wrote the above and submitted this blog post, it was brought to my attention that Gap, on its Facbook page, opened up their logo issue to a crowd sourcing fest. But it starts with the words, “We love this [new] version but…”