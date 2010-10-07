5 Steps for Your Small Business to Get Credit and Get It Right

Small businesses have the power to get our economy moving again, creating jobs and real growth, but they continue finding credit difficult to come by, or shy away for fear of hidden traps. Congress hopes that the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 may help, but getting credit remains challenging for small businesses, and those that do find credit often make costly mistakes. Green businesses are no exception to these challenges. Done correctly though credit is your friend, getting you and your business where you want to go. Despite all of the difficulty, small businesses and startups can build their credit right by working with people like La Mancha Sims and his company Corporate Cash .

As an experienced financial professional and a business man himself, Sims knows the challenges that his clients face, and has learned from experience how to avoid common mistakes, saving people a great deal of time, money and heartache. Corporate Cash works with small businesses and startups, particularly those that have been around less than 3 years, providing not just access to credit but personal coaching and counseling to build a relationship with clients and guide them through the whole process. When people come to him for help they have often tried and failed to develop their credit profile on their own, and he finds they have made the same common mistakes. By building relationships with lenders, and working personally with clients to deliver solutions, Sims can walk them through 5 steps they need to follow to build their credit and their business:

1. Establish a Business Credit Profile

Every business starts out its life with no credit, and no credit history. But it can’t stay that way if it wants to grow and prosper. “Starting a business credit profile is the foundation,” said Sims. “Your business should get credit from a few different places to start building your business credit profile. As your company grows and has been around longer, approvals get easier.” If you don’t establish your credit profile the right way the first time, you will end up paying more later.

2. Leverage Current Accounts

Once a business gets going, it has relationships with a variety of vendors, but may not be using these to build their credit. For example, if you are a landscaper, you might be paying cash out of pocket to the nursery or pay Home Depot with 30 days net terms. These accounts you already have can be tools to help build your credit, if structured correctly. Setting up revolving credit with Home Depot or the Ace Hardware store and having these reported to your business credit profile leverages the money you’re already spending to build your credit for the future and strengthen your business. Setting up a proper financial statement is also a key ingredient that allows business owners to leverage credit.

3. Separate Business from Personal Credit