One Day on Earth: Burning Man-Inspired Virtual Event Aims to Bottle “Lightning”

Starting Sunday and running for 24 hours, photographers and videographers in every country will go about capturing their lives and celebrating their diversity. Their uploaded clips and pictures will become a global, social film strip called One Day on Earth. But that’s just the beginning.

Started by long-time film producer/director, Kyle Ruddick, the event has grown in a two-year period from a small “lightning stroke” idea inspired by the performance of an eclectic group of musicians into a major NGO-sponsored event, including the participation of the United Nations and the World Wildlife Fund.

The Day has attracted over 10,000 participants from countries as diverse as Nepal and Bhutan, all the way to Turkey and South Africa. Participants are poised to capture everything from the mundane to life-changing, such as Himalayan treks. Ruddick hopes their assembled films and pictures and user bios will anchor a sort of hub for future collaborations and communication between visual artists worldwide.

After seeing a group of musicians perform one night, founder Kyle Ruddick had a “lightning moment,” he tells Fast Company. He was taken aback by the power and synchronicity of a few diverse musicians playing together in harmony. He had the idea for One Day on Earth that night and it was an idea that he did not want to let go of. Ruddick always liked the idea of a “creative party”–like Burning Man, he says–and projects that are participatory.