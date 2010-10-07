Student-Run Social Business Incubator Compass Partners Is a Quick Study

Angela Morabito toyed with a few business ideas–a brand of spaghetti sauce, a dating

service–until she struck upon the right one. It’s called Headlines, a clothing line of “Smartwear for Smart Women” which launched this week. Whether or not the business succeeds, 19-year-old Morabito will have proven the success of a new student-run incubator for social entrepreneurs called Compass Partners.

Arthur Woods and Neil Shah, graduates of the Georgetown University

class of 2010, got the idea for Compass Partners while undergrads. In

2007, each of them tried to launch ventures as students (for Shah, a

fair trade tea company; for Woods, a farmers’ market delivery service).

Both failed. “We faced a lot of resistance,” Woods tells Fast Company. “There just weren’t enough resources for entrepreneurs.”

Not

ones to accept the failure of a good idea, Woods and Shah launched

Compass Partners two years ago, and created a pilot fellowship the

following year at Georgetown. The multifaceted two-year program

motivates and guides student entrepreneurs through a speaker series,

business skill modules, retreats with mentors, and internships.

Morabito was one of those first fellows. As an incoming freshman in 2009, she learned about the inaugural Compass Fellowship through Facebook and interviewed with Compass Partners the Labor Day Weekend before school started.

Her clothing comes with embroidered ribbons bearing empowering quotes: “Our bestseller is a line from Stendhal,” she says. “Only great minds can afford a simple style.” Her designs bear names like “Marcy” and “Elizabeth”–after other “bright, beautiful women” who she says inspired and mentored her through the Compass Fellowship. Ten percent of Headlines’s profits go to Room to Read, a charity that funds education in the developing world.