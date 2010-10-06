7 Creepy Faux Pas of Google CEO Eric Schmidt

In the last few months Eric Schmidt, the gaffe-prone CEO of Google, has made public statements that make us question whether the company’s slogan still is “Don’t be evil.” In interview after interview, Schmidt has made tactless comments on especially sensitive and controversial topics such as online privacy and net neutrality.

As CEO, one of Schmidt’s largest roles is to act as a spokesperson for the company, but that ironically seems to be his Achilles’ heel. Here are some of his more recent faux pas.

1. “The average American doesn’t realize how much of the laws are written by lobbyists.” Schmidt made this remark last week. While he expressed shock at how Washington works, he neglected to mention that Google spent $1.34 million last quarter on lobbyists–an increase of 41% year-over-year–and as much as $2.72 million in the first half of 2010. If lobbyists are writing the laws, then Google is certainly dropping enough dough to make sure it’s controlling the pen.

2. “We know where you are. We know where you’ve been. We can more or less know what you’re thinking about.” And this said on the topic of privacy! Schmidt has the uncanny ability to confirm our darkest suspicions of Google.

3. “I don’t believe society understands what happens when everything is available, knowable and recorded by everyone all the time.” Schmidt said this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, which reported that “[Schmidt] predicts, apparently seriously, that every young person one day will be entitled automatically to change his or her name on reaching adulthood in order to disown youthful hijinks stored on their friends’ social media sites.” In order to escape the wide reach of Google’s SEO, we’ll soon have to change our names, as if covering up a digital scarlet letter? Schmidt later retracted the statement, calling it a joke.