How “The Walking Dead” Brings New Life to Zombies – Without CGI

In the beginning was Night of the Living Dead, the 1968 granddaddy of modern zombie movies that spawned a generation of zombie flicks and followers. On Halloween, two of that movie’s more ardent fans –- writer/director Frank Darabont and producer Gale Anne Hurd –- will unleash their take on the genre in AMC’s The Walking Dead, a thriller series based on the Eisner Award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman.

The story follows a group of survivors, lead by police officer Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who band together in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. The show’s first full scenes will debut during an Oct. 10 panel at the New York Comic-Con.

“Zombies have always been a big deal to me, even back in the day when that branded you a weirdo, before it became culturally acceptable, mainstream zeitgeist stuff,” says Darabont, who earned Oscar nominations for The Green Mile and The Shawshank Redemption. “What’s innovative about this series is the extended and serialized human drama that’s going on. It’s not so much about the zombies, it’s about the characters – this group of human beings who are trying to survive, and come to terms with what’s happened and with one another.”

But unleashing the undead in a marketplace that’s already saturated with zombies–from the Resident Evil: Afterlife movie to the Left 4 Dead video game expansion which debuted this week–presented something of a challenge. That’s why Darabont chose to use a mix of old and new make-up and prosthetic techniques to make the show stand out visually. “We’re not doing CGI monsters. This is an old school zombie show. I’m taking the concept from what I’m calling the Book of Genesis — the original Night of the Living Dead,” he says. “This is the classic zombie, the kind I’ve always loved, and I don’t see a need to reinvent something that’s held up so long.”