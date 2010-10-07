Character Lessons From Two Docs

Character is easy to define, but hard to quantify. It is fundamental to leadership yet describing beyond a few maxims, such as, “What you do when you think no one is looking,” can be devilish.

Character within a context of leadership is example. This

lesson struck home as I was reading the memoir of one doctor and later

listening to an interview with another. Neither are physicians nor Ph.D.’s, but

both dispense amounts of healing and wisdom in healthy doses. They are Doc

Watson and Doc Simon. Both are in their eighties now and their approach to

their crafts, Watson music and Simon drama, give us windows into the role that

character plays in work and why it matters.

Both docs are characters in their own rights. Doc Watson is

a granddaddy of country folk and bluegrass who has delighted generations of

fans with his wistful ballads and mellifluously voice. Doc Simon is one of the

most successful Broadway playwrights and Hollywood screenwriters who has

entertained millions with characters that make us think, often wince sometimes

cry, but so often laugh out loud.

What we learn from the two Docs–by the way Simon, as he

reveals in Rewrites, earned his

nickname as a toddler when he was given a toy doctor kit and Watson was

christened Doc by a fan who shouted the moniker during a radio broadcast — is

that character emanates more from what you do more than from who you are.

Voice. A leader

needs a voice, a point of view. For Watson it is literally his voice, for my

money the most tender yet masculine and warm voice in folk music. Listening to

Watson is like pulling up an old chair. For Simon it is a sense of humor that

allows him to look at the human condition with an eye toward provoking insight

through laughs.

Craftsmanship.

Leaders need to care about what they do. Listen to a Watson tune and you know

you are listening to a degree of musicianship that fits him and his

accompanists like a glove. Simon is a master of creating characters who are so

much like us they seem real and it is their foibles that provoke such

understanding.

Hard work.

Leaders need to put in the time. Watson told Terry Gross on Fresh Air in 1988 that when he broke

into music scene he was “green as apples” and depended on so many others to

make his way. Simon for his part defines the writer’s mantra, writing is

rewriting. All of his plays undergo significant rewrites during rehearsal and

in some instances entire new acts are created.