The Value Equation: Why I Still Use an Old Blackberry

My old Blackberry is due for an upgrade. It is only good for phone calls and reading email. Internet access is useless, it lacks a camera, and accessing apps is impossible.

Recently, I went to the Verizon store and checked out the latest Droid smart-phones. With all of the cool bells and whistles, it is clearly a tool that could change my life. If I purchase this smart-phone, I’ll instantly go from ancient to hip in the eyes of my children.

The value proposition for the Droid appears to be very strong. I like the idea of watching NFL highlights on the smart-phone, using it as a GPS, taking great pictures with the 8meg camera, or reading the NY Times easily on the larger screen.

And yet, I haven’t made the switch. What is wrong with me?

To answer the question, let’s introduce a new way of thinking about how we define value.

Classically, when organizations describe value propositions, they focus on a product’s benefits. Often, these benefits can be quantified. However, this way of thinking does not explain why I have yet to purchase a product with a seemingly strong value proposition.

In order to truly understand how customers perceive the value of a solution, one must look not only the benefits delivered but also the cost to the customer of obtaining those benefits.