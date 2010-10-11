An App That Makes Android Smarter Than Ever

Google’s Android operating system may not be as pretty or easy to use as Apple’s iOS — but it is more powerful and customizable. Case in point: the Tasker Android app, which makes your Android phone automatically perform certain tasks based on its environment, its location, even its rotation.

Imagine turning off your ringer by just setting your phone on the table face down, automatically texting your wife when you reach the nearest train station without taking the phone out of your pocket, or setting the screen timeout to “never” when the Kindle app is running. You’ll have to navigate a deep set of menus, buttons and dropdowns, but if you’re willing to brave its bewildering interface, Tasker can do all that and more. Here’s how.

First, a primer. Tasker sets Android to perform certain actions (like “go into silent mode”) given a certain context (like “the phone is face down”). You associate actions with contexts in Tasker profiles.

To get started, set up a basic Tasker profile that automatically puts your phone into silent mode when you put it on a table face down.

Launch Tasker and in the profile list tap the “New” button. Give the profile an optional name.