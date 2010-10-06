The Guts of an Action Plan!

Effective people operate with formal Action Plans, regardless of whether the project they are engaged in is a day long or a year long. Without Action Plans things that need to get done to achieve the desired results don’t get done–or at least don’t get done on time. However, most Action Plans fail to be effective because they don’t follow the proper path from creation to conclusion. The following steps along the Action Plan Path are required to get the desired results out of any Action Plan:

1. Do you even need an Action Plan? Ask: Is this project worth doing at all? If the answer is “no”, don’t waste your time! Move on to a more worthwhile project.

2. Is your Action Plan realistic? Unrealistic Actions Plan–those that can not be achieved regardless of the effort put into them–demoralize those who struggle with the futility of impossible implementation. And make any future Action Plans suspect.

3. Can you see the clear results at the end of the Action Plan from the beginning of the Action Plan? If not, clarify the purpose of the Action Plan before going any farther.

4. Have you involved everyone who needs to be included in implementing the Action Plan in creating the Action Plan? Get expressed buy in to the Action Plan. Leave one required person out of the creation of the Action Plan and you have a barrier to the implementation of the Action Plan that you will need to overcome later–and what is the point of that?

5. Have you established a firm Start Date and a firm End Date for the Action Plan? There needs to be an unequivocal date when things start so inertial is overcome and when things end so that perfection can be avoided.