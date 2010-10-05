Why Apple’s Patent Infringement Payout Is Still in Play

Last week, a jury smacked Apple with a $625.5 million bill for patent infringement. The suit was brought by Mirror Worlds LLC, a firm founded by Yale professor David Gelernter, which developed the technology we know as Cover Flow, the sleek GUI that Apple users use to sift through files on Macs, iPhones, and iPods.

Apple has since challenged the verdict, arguing that it would be “triple dipping” for Mirror Worlds to collect $208.5 million for each of the three patents violated. We spoke with Alexander Poltorak, chairman and CEO of General Patent Corporation, an intellectual property firm. Poltorak has worked in IP litigation for more than two decades, and offered his insight on the lawsuit between Apple and Mirror Worlds.

Fast Company: What are you initial thoughts on the verdict?





Alexander Poltorak: Frankly, I am not terribly surprised. The patented technology involved in the lawsuit strikes at the core of the technology that made Apple so popular. It gives Macs, iPhones, and iPads this visual appeal, a beautiful GUI that was invented by Professor Gelernter. Relative to the booming sales of the allegedly infringing products, this verdict is not terribly large or unusual.

Apple purchased Cover Flow several years ago, and was granted a patent for the GUI. Isn’t that an issue?



This is a question of willfulness. A patent is an absolute monopoly in the sense that it gives the patent owner the right to exclude others from making, using, selling, offering for sale, or importing the patented invention into the U.S. Whether they know about it or not is irrelevant. Most of the time, in absolute majority of cases, the product is developed and brought to market without the knowledge that the technology has been invented and patented by someone else. When they bring new products on the market, they find they’ve infringed someone else’s patent. That is why patent infringement is not a crime–because most people commit it without willful intent.