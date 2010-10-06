Work Smart 2: Is Google Apps for Business For You?

Nowadays, moving your businesses’ IT solution to a hosted cloud-based service–like Google Apps for business–is all the rage. But does it make sense for your (very) small business? In this week’s episode, sole proprietor and Google user Roland Young asks if Google Apps for Business is right for his business. I share the advantages of using Google Apps over an individual Google account, and Michael Milton chimes in his advice for Roland.

Here is the Popplet mind map used in today’s episode:

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to Michael Milton, Client Manager at Blue State Digital, (and formerly of O’Reilly) and Roland Young for appearing in this episode, and to Popplet. You can download Popplet for the iPad.