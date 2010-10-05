Violence and Death in Africa, 160 Characters at a Time

“War, war, war. Stand up … and defend yourselves. Kill before they

kill you. Slaughter before they slaughter you. Dump them in a pit

before they dump you.” —SMS message sent in Jos, Nigeria, during Jan. 2010 riots that left 326 dead.



Optimistically called

“Nigeria’s tourist haven” in publicity materials, the Nigerian Plateau

state straddles the fault line between the predominantly Muslim

north and the predominantly Christian south. It’s divided

between 40-odd ethnic groups who’ve feuded for the past decade. Riots have regularly broken out over access to

government, desertification, and economic dominance. Hundreds have

died. And often, as was the case in deadly 2008 and 2010 riots, SMS text messages helped make it all possible.

While mobile tech has empowered a lot of social innovation in Africa, ideas for squelching SMS-fueled riots are slow-coming. Meanwhile, the simplest form of mobile communication is igniting flare-ups in some of the continent’s most combustible conflicts. In early September, riots erupted in the Mozambique capital of Maputo over rising food prices. A subsequent investigation discovered that the Mozambique riots were coordinated via a widespread SMS message campaign that ended with 10 deaths, 27 seriously injured, and scores of stores and banks looted.

During the riots of January 17-21, 2010,

Nigerian NGO the Civil Rights Congress collected

at least 145 text messages urging Christians and Muslims to violence

that were forwarded around Jos and Plateau. According to civil rights

activist Shehu Sani, the texts were responsible for “spreading

rumours and inflaming tensions.” In reality, they were far worse.

Messages called for explicit violence or claimed Muslims were planning to attack churches

and that Muslim vendors were poisoning food sold to Christians.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community forwarded emails claiming the

government was planning anti-Muslim attacks and that action needed to

be taken to protect water supplies in Muslim communities. Most of the

rioting consisted of terrible violence on the sides of both

communities; in all, over 500 died

in less than a week of rioting, with many more castrated, tossed

alive in wells, victimized in acid attacks or simply mutilated or

burned out of their homes.

This trend is particularly poisonous in Africa, whose sub-Saharan region lacks the infrastructure for affordable broadband access, despite efforts by both

entrepreneurs and outside aid agencies. Internet penetration rates in

most countries are relatively modest; for instance, only

16% of Nigerians have access to the internet. However, mobile

phone networks require a smaller initial investment and can

easily be accessed by those of all economic classes—something

that has led to exponential

mobile phone growth on the continent. SMS text messaging has, in

a case of convergent evolution, somewhat replicated the Web in

function in Africa. Text messages are used for news, dating, election

monitoring, and law

enforcement.