Credit Cards Will Go Electronic, Then Disappear Into iPhone 5

Two bits of news chart the evolution and demise of that dumb piece of plastic in your wallet. First, it will get very intelligent. Second, it will disappear.

Push-button Dual Function Credit Cards

U.S. credit cards have changed little in the last forty years: Sheets of plastic are punched with identification marks, printed with security features and images, and a magnetic strip for electronic reading is laid on the back. Now Dynamics Inc. is producing a smart credit card that lets you pay at the point of sale with your loyalty scheme points as well as regular money.

The new card, dubbed Redemption, is being demonstrated today at the FinovateFall 2010 financial innovations convention in New York. Though the cards lack machine-readable chips, they do incorporate electronics inside the thin slip of plastic of the card itself. The cards incorporate two tiny membrane buttons so you can select which mode of payment you’d like to use, and there’s even a pair of LEDs to let you know which you’ve pressed. The card then actually reprograms its magnetic stripe, so the retailer’s machine doesn’t have to do anything sophisticated.

The solution is potentially more secure than “traditional” cards, since it’s far harder to clone, and it expands the capabilities of point-of-sale systems at zero extra cost. Citi Bank has been trying the technology on a small scale, and will roll out a much bigger-scale trial starting in November.

RFID Wireless Card Tech Hidden Inside iPhone Screen Circuitry