Oceans: Now With 18% More Water Flow!

In a first-of-its-kind study, scientists have been able to use NASA satellites to measure the volume of water flowing from continents into the oceans, and they’ve found something remarkable. Turns out 18% more water flowed into the oceans from rivers and ice sheets in 2006 than did in 1994.

That’s an observable fact. What it means, on the other hand, is complicated. Here are your FAQs.

Why haven’t we drowned?

Well, first of all, it’s not just the ocean influx that has increased; ocean evaporation has also increased. What we appear to be seeing is an acceleration of the water cycle (evaporation, precipitation, evaporation, etc.) that we all learned about in elementary school.

An accelerated water cyle? Is that necessarily a bad thing?

For many communities, the acceleration of the water cycle could be dangerous. A faster moving water cycle translates into thicker clouds and nastier storms. Monsoon season could do more damage than before. “Meanwhile, hundreds of millions of people live in semiarid regions,” said study author Jay Famiglietti, of UC Irvine, “and those are drying up.”