8 Ideas for Small Business Success

Before I could even get in my first question, my hands were already covered with a soft liquid that transformed into a foamy shampoo. An excited Jackie Applebaum, the CEO of Privé Products, exclaimed that “this is an unbelievable shampoo and never before has this been done in a can.” And before my hands were dry, she had me trying a non-aerosol mousse from a tiny 2.5 ounce bottle that Applebaum noted was “also blowing out the door.” This emphasis on unique products was both refreshing and enlightening, setting up this 8-point guide for small business success.

1. Create unique products to take the challenge out of marketing

With sales expected to rise 30% in 2010, obviously Applebaum is not

alone in her enthusiasm for Privé’s new products. “The assignment I gave

the lab is that I don’t want ‘me too’ products,” offered Applebaum.

“We now have cutting edge products with cutting edge delivery systems

that the market is responding to,” she added. While many small

businesses feel out gunned by their larger competitors R&D

departments, Privé decided that having unique products that “marketed

themselves” would be the only way they could cost-effectively build

their company.

2. Sometimes you have to go backward, to move forward

When Privé reclaimed the license to market its products from P&G

in 2007, it made the tough decision to drop 150 salons that sold the

brand. “They were not right for us so we systemically dropped them,”

said Applebaum, who noted that these represented about one third of

their salons at the time. Taking a hit like that is not easy for any

business but it set the stage for a stronger network of salons that

would actively promote Privé products as well as make themselves

available for product testing down the road.

3. Don’t be afraid to ask for exclusivity

Under the P&G regime, Privé was one of many products carried by

their salons. In 2010, Privé management started seeking out exclusive

distribution arrangements with select salons. Noted Applebaum, “we just

started this program and now have about 20 and by the end of the year

maybe 50.” In addition to rooting out competitors like Bumble and

Aveda, these salons provide a showcase for Privé, getting first dibs on

new products and enjoying special attention from HQ. Applebaum, an

acclaimed cook, even invites these salon owners over to her house when

they’re in town.