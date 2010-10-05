Japan’s Intervention Intentions

The Japanese Yen fell from its15 year high against the greenback as the dollar soared reaching a high of ¥83.38 as the rumors of intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) accelerated speculation amongst traders. The USD traded 83.6 as traders anticipated that the BoJ to would add more liquidly to the markets, although the general consensus initially considered additional easing highly unlikely.

The heightened speculation was

warranted.

When the Asian currency fell from its

15-year high against the U.S. dollar in mid-September, Japan took unilateral action to weaken currency. The general

consensus is that this round of interventions was politically motivated. Newly

elected Prime Minister Naoto Kan had pledged action after his election, prompting the first

Japanese government intervention in six years.

The Japanese government sold some ¥2.125

trillion yen ($25.46 billion), on September 15, 2010, in an attempt take the currency out of orbit and bring it back

to earth. This intervention immediately caused the yen to drop 3%. Kan pushed for the intervention –when most thought he wouldn’t–

most likely as a measure to assuage the supporters of his opponent after

narrowly winning a fight that threatened his political career. From a

nationalistic standpoint the move makes sense, as I explained in Say Yes to the Yen— Japanese exports

are hurt by the yen’s strength because it aggravates existing disinflationary

forces. This causes the rising yen to be a drag on business sentiment which

weighs heavily on the labor market conditions and affects consumer spending.

Mr. Kan’s intention’s are clear: he wishes to stem the risks for

deflation and visibly support the export led recovery. Mr. Kan stated that his administration aims to achieve primary-balance

surplus by fiscal 2020 through 1) tax reforms, 2) an increase in the

consumption tax.

So expect the BoJ to closely cooperate with the

government and take further necessary policy actions to end deflation, which

will more than likely mean additional easing measures due to increased

pressures by Japanese policy makers for a second time this year. Expect the

exchange rate to continue to trend lower over the near-term as the bearish

sentiment underlying the U.S. dollar carries into October. The BoJ is widely

expected to hold the benchmark interest rate at 0.10% and may look to expand

its lending program given the ongoing slack within the real economy.

The potential for increased volatility in the

exchange rate will be high as investors weigh the likelihood of future policy.

This will undoubtedly prompt speculation among currency investors as to whether

the BOJ will Japan is still willing to enter the market again so soon.