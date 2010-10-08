Live Well at a Discount, Everyone Is Included at Groupon

If you haven’t joined Groupon or even heard of it, perhaps you’re spending too much time perusing the Yellow Pages for ads.

Groupon

is bringing back “Power to the People,” one Groupon special at a time. I’ve

been fascinated with Groupon since I first heard of it almost two years ago.

In

case you’ve been living in the mountains with no Internet service for the last

two years, this is how a Groupon special works. A business will offer a product

or service at a discount, usually around 50% off, if a certain number of people

sign up for it. The amount of

people necessary varies based on the size of the city, or the type of service

or product offered.

Specials

range anywhere from Bikram Yoga, to indoor skydiving, to clothes at the Gap. In

fact, when they posted the offer from the Gap, over 400,000 people signed up.

Groupon

combines the collective ideals of the Baby Boomers in the 1960’s with the

desire for life/balance of the Gen Xers, and the creativity, and socializing

culture of Gen Y. It’s a natural

for those who are impacted by the recession/depression/economy and have become

experts at cutting coupons, and would also like to get discounts on more than

just four cans of tuna for the price of one. It’s great for people who haven’t

seen their friends in a while, and now have a reason to contact them and get together, since a

critical mass is needed to get the special.

Groupon

shatters the myths that technology isolates people and that Gen Y have no

friends but their IPhones, and Gen X are in love relationships with their Blackberries,

and Baby Boomers spend all their time getting lost on the Internet. You can text, tweet, email or IM your

whole list of thousands and all of you can meet up at the spa, restaurant, or

in the dressing rooms at the Gap.

With

50% or more discount, even people who are retired or watching their money, can

“splurge,” and pamper themselves, with the right Groupon offering.