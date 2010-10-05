Kylo Offers Alternative to Google TV

Between Apple and Google TV, Internet-connected television is rapidly becoming mainstream. But we shouldn’t assume a mainstream platform will capture the Web TV market.

Today, Maryland-based Hillcrest Labs released the latest iteration of Kylo, its free television Web browser that is compatible with both Macs and PCs. In the newest beta version, Hillcrest has partnered with Clicker.tv to bring Kylo instant visual search on TV, providing users with thumbnails of shows as queries are entered. The user interface has also been overhauled, with bookmarks added along with integration with Windows Media Center.

What’s more, Kylo includes a directory of channels to popular applications or sites for TV, movies, music, sports, games, and more–very similar to the features unveiled Monday for Google TV. An on-screen keyboard is also available for access to other sites on the Web.

Best of all, the program has been designed for Hillcrest’s Loop, a mouse-like remote control perfect for controlling your PC or Mac when it’s connected to your TV. Unlike other Internet-connected televisions, Loop features left- and right- mouse buttons, a scroll wheel, and a “hide” button to remove the cursor from the screen.