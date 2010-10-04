Vevo Partners With Google TV, Takes Aim at MTV

Vevo, the online music-video service, is graduating from YouTube. Unveiled today alongside Google TV, Vevo will be available on Google’s new television platform, complete with a custom user-experience, a variety of channels, and on-demand music videos. It’s kind of like MTV… from when MTV had music.

With its migration to television, Vevo is aiming to become a destination, rather than just a feature of YouTube. It feels like a channel, with programming that includes Vevo Top 10, Ya Don’t Stop, and Live on Letterman. (If MTV launched a similar service in 1988, you could see them adding Yo! MTV Raps as a show.) Additionally, Vevo will offer music charts, favorites, a search feature, and myriad featured content such as Vevo 24s, in which Vevo follows an artist for 24 hours.

“What this means for fans of great music content is that, through any Google TV device, you can access a customized version of VEVO that will just work great and feel natural in the same way that you are accustomed to using your TV today,” wrote CEO Rio Caraeff on Vevo’s blog.

The move to Google TV should come as no surprise given Vevo’s close relationship with Google on YouTube. But it also represents yet another step in the back-and-forth battle between Vevo and MTV. Over the past few months, the two companies have been competing for record label backing and duking it out over which service is the top online destination for music. Most recently, Careff said Vevo was planning for its expansion from the Internet to TV.