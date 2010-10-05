Green MBA Success: Meet Adam D. Granz, Energy Efficiency Program Manager at Willdan Energy Solutions

I meet a great number of people who want to work in the green arena,
but have been unsuccessful in their efforts to make a green career
change. Many consider getting a green MBA as a way of greening their
credentials, but worry that they will get their MBA, and still be unable
to make that transition successfully. I have also met some graduates
of green MBA programs, who have faced difficulties with jump starting
their careers. Despite that, the number of people I have met that see
their green MBA as a stepping stone is very high. It made me want to
explore the possible causes for this disconnect. So, I decided to
interview some of the people who have been successful in their efforts
to use their green MBA as a green career stepping stone.
It is my hope that through this interview series, you will gain
insight into how professionals are successfully transitioning to careers
working in sustainability and other green sectors during these times of
economic hardship. We will explore how they used their green MBA to
transition successfully. I also hope to help you better understand the
work that is being done in these green sectors. Ultimately, I want you
to be able to apply the information you obtain from this interview
series to your own life, and use it to map out you own green career
success story.
First up is Adam, D. Granz. Before getting into energy
efficiency, Adam D. Ganz worked in real estate. He is a former real
estate broker, property manager and escrow officer. In this capacity, he
represented clients in the buying, selling, and leasing of commercial
and residential property, managed over 2 million square feet of
commercial and residential property and conducted residential sales
transactions and refinances totaling over $55 Million for 80 clients.
Since getting his MBA, Adam has taken on the role of Energy Efficiency
Program Manager at Willdan Energy Solutions.
Name: Adam D. Ganz
Company: Willdan Energy Solutions
Title: Energy Efficiency Program Manager
Q. What are the responsibilities of your job?
A. I manage a $2.6 million energy efficiency program
on behalf of one of the three major investor owned utilities in
California. Specifically, I specialize in assisting data centers, local
government agencies, and educational facilities identify optimal carbon
reduction strategies, while simultaneously securing money to offset the
implementation costs.
Q. What do you enjoy most about your job?
A. Assisting corporations to reduce their carbon footprint, while simultaneously decrease their overhead costs.
Q. Green MBA Program Attended/Year Completed:
A. MBA in Sustainability at Duquesne University 2009
Q. What, if any additional certifications, training,
degrees do you have that have helped you in your obtaining a position in
the sustainability/green section?
A. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Associate
Note from editor: Adam also has a California Real Estate Broker’s
License and a BS in Communication Design: Instructional Technology from
California State University-Chico.
Q. Why did you decide to make a career change into sustainability?
A. Prior to attending graduate school, I
built a successful career in the highly competitive Southern California
real estate industry. Focusing on brokerage, property management, and
escrow, I earned my real estate broker’s license in 2007. The experience
taught me that my true passion lies not in the business of buying and
selling of land, but in the land itself. Working on various green building
initiatives while in business school, brought me to the realization
that I could apply my real estate expertise to honor my core values.
Note from Editor: While at Duquesne, Adam assessed the carbon footprint for the South Fayette School District superintendent’s
energy reduction initiative; made recommendations to Allegheny County
to decrease energy use and improve carbon footprint; participated in the
development of a material life-cycle analysis to evaluate short and
long-term costs and feasibility of using recyclable aluminum in consumer
products; as well as identified environmental emissions break-even
point for recyclable aluminum versus plastic in selected product
categories for Alcoa, Inc. Adam also identified system upgrades, process
improvements, and triple bottom line impacts for the YWCA of Greater
Pittsburgh’s green building initiative, which included evaluating the
costs and requirements associated with achieving LEED certification for
an existing building.
Q. What steps did you take that were the most effective in helping you make the transition to a career in sustainability?
A. Without question, leveraging the
consulting engagements that I participated in while in business school
was the most effective tool in helping me to make the transition to a
career in sustainability. Being able to share my firsthand experience
assisting companies to reduce their environmental impact in a
cost-effective and in some cases a profitable way was very attractive to
recruiters that contacted me following graduation. Furthermore,
speaking to companies about how adopting a triple bottom line approach
to grow their business is extremely compelling in our current economy
and social climate. Businesses throughout corporate America are looking
for ways to reduce their overhead costs while concurrently becoming
better corporate citizens. My MBA program provided me with relevant
consulting experience in assisting companies to achieve this objective.
Q. What are your long term career goals?
A. Ascend to a director level position
whereby I become responsible for overseeing energy efficiency programs
through the State of California.
Q. Please share any additional thoughts that you feel
might be helpful to someone seeking to make this type of career
transition?
A. About three years ago, I was watching
the Big Idea with Donny Deutsch on CNBC. During the broadcast, Donny
said, and I am paraphrasing, “If your Friday nights are much more
enjoyable than your Sunday nights, then you’re in the wrong business”.
What his words conveyed to me, was if you are chomping at the bit to get
out of the office on Friday, and are miserable at the thought of going
into the office on Monday, then you owe it to yourself to make a career
change.
Donny’s words really resonated with me at that time, as I was in the
mist of doing some serious soul searching about making a major career
change. Shorting thereafter, I begin to write a mission statement about
who I am and about what I really value in life. The common theme
throughout my mission statement was my genuine concern about the health
of the natural environment and my desire to create a more sustainable
planet for future generations. This exercise played a major factor in
my decision to attend a graduate business school program with a focus in
sustainability.
My current career path affords me the opportunity to honor my mission statement.
Join us each week
as we introduce to sustainability professionals who used a green MBA
to make a green career transition. If you have a green MBA, have
successfully transitioned into a career in sustainability, and would
like us to spotlight you in the Green MBA Success Series, drop me a line.