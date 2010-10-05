Green MBA Success: Meet Adam D. Granz, Energy Efficiency Program Manager at Willdan Energy Solutions

I meet a great number of people who want to work in the green arena,

but have been unsuccessful in their efforts to make a green career

change. Many consider getting a green MBA as a way of greening their

credentials, but worry that they will get their MBA, and still be unable

to make that transition successfully. I have also met some graduates

of green MBA programs, who have faced difficulties with jump starting

their careers. Despite that, the number of people I have met that see

their green MBA as a stepping stone is very high. It made me want to

explore the possible causes for this disconnect. So, I decided to

interview some of the people who have been successful in their efforts

to use their green MBA as a green career stepping stone.

It is my hope that through this interview series, you will gain

insight into how professionals are successfully transitioning to careers

working in sustainability and other green sectors during these times of

economic hardship. We will explore how they used their green MBA to

transition successfully. I also hope to help you better understand the

work that is being done in these green sectors. Ultimately, I want you

to be able to apply the information you obtain from this interview

series to your own life, and use it to map out you own green career

success story. First up is Adam, D. Granz. Before getting into energy

efficiency, Adam D. Ganz worked in real estate. He is a former real

estate broker, property manager and escrow officer. In this capacity, he

represented clients in the buying, selling, and leasing of commercial

and residential property, managed over 2 million square feet of

commercial and residential property and conducted residential sales

transactions and refinances totaling over $55 Million for 80 clients.

Since getting his MBA, Adam has taken on the role of Energy Efficiency

Program Manager at Willdan Energy Solutions. Name: Adam D. Ganz

Company: Willdan Energy Solutions

Title: Energy Efficiency Program Manager Q. What are the responsibilities of your job? A. I manage a $2.6 million energy efficiency program

on behalf of one of the three major investor owned utilities in

California. Specifically, I specialize in assisting data centers, local

government agencies, and educational facilities identify optimal carbon

reduction strategies, while simultaneously securing money to offset the

implementation costs. Q. What do you enjoy most about your job?

A. Assisting corporations to reduce their carbon footprint, while simultaneously decrease their overhead costs. Q. Green MBA Program Attended/Year Completed: A. MBA in Sustainability at Duquesne University 2009 Q. What, if any additional certifications, training,

degrees do you have that have helped you in your obtaining a position in

the sustainability/green section? A. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Associate Note from editor: Adam also has a California Real Estate Broker’s

License and a BS in Communication Design: Instructional Technology from

California State University-Chico.

Q. Why did you decide to make a career change into sustainability? A. Prior to attending graduate school, I

built a successful career in the highly competitive Southern California

real estate industry. Focusing on brokerage, property management, and

escrow, I earned my real estate broker’s license in 2007. The experience

taught me that my true passion lies not in the business of buying and

selling of land, but in the land itself. Working on various green building

initiatives while in business school, brought me to the realization

that I could apply my real estate expertise to honor my core values. Note from Editor: While at Duquesne, Adam assessed the carbon footprint for the South Fayette School District superintendent’s

energy reduction initiative; made recommendations to Allegheny County

to decrease energy use and improve carbon footprint; participated in the

development of a material life-cycle analysis to evaluate short and

long-term costs and feasibility of using recyclable aluminum in consumer

products; as well as identified environmental emissions break-even

point for recyclable aluminum versus plastic in selected product

categories for Alcoa, Inc. Adam also identified system upgrades, process

improvements, and triple bottom line impacts for the YWCA of Greater

Pittsburgh’s green building initiative, which included evaluating the

costs and requirements associated with achieving LEED certification for

an existing building. Q. What steps did you take that were the most effective in helping you make the transition to a career in sustainability? A. Without question, leveraging the

consulting engagements that I participated in while in business school

was the most effective tool in helping me to make the transition to a

career in sustainability. Being able to share my firsthand experience

assisting companies to reduce their environmental impact in a

cost-effective and in some cases a profitable way was very attractive to

recruiters that contacted me following graduation. Furthermore,

speaking to companies about how adopting a triple bottom line approach

to grow their business is extremely compelling in our current economy

and social climate. Businesses throughout corporate America are looking

for ways to reduce their overhead costs while concurrently becoming

better corporate citizens. My MBA program provided me with relevant

consulting experience in assisting companies to achieve this objective. Q. What are your long term career goals?

A. Ascend to a director level position

whereby I become responsible for overseeing energy efficiency programs

through the State of California. Q. Please share any additional thoughts that you feel

might be helpful to someone seeking to make this type of career

transition? A. About three years ago, I was watching

the Big Idea with Donny Deutsch on CNBC. During the broadcast, Donny

said, and I am paraphrasing, “If your Friday nights are much more

enjoyable than your Sunday nights, then you’re in the wrong business”.

What his words conveyed to me, was if you are chomping at the bit to get

out of the office on Friday, and are miserable at the thought of going

into the office on Monday, then you owe it to yourself to make a career

change. Donny’s words really resonated with me at that time, as I was in the

mist of doing some serious soul searching about making a major career

change. Shorting thereafter, I begin to write a mission statement about

who I am and about what I really value in life. The common theme

throughout my mission statement was my genuine concern about the health

of the natural environment and my desire to create a more sustainable

planet for future generations. This exercise played a major factor in

my decision to attend a graduate business school program with a focus in

sustainability. My current career path affords me the opportunity to honor my mission statement. Join us each week

as we introduce to sustainability professionals who used a green MBA

to make a green career transition. If you have a green MBA, have

successfully transitioned into a career in sustainability, and would

like us to spotlight you in the Green MBA Success Series, drop me a line.