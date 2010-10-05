Walmart’s Brand New Labor Headache

When Walmart announced plans to buy South African retailer Massmart Holdings for roughly $4.25 billion last week, pundits could not stop talking about the implications for African business.

After all, Massmart is one of the country’s biggest retailers, with 232 domestic stores under brand names including Game (discount store) and Builders’ Warehouse (hardware/home), among others. Massmart has 24 additional locations throughout the continent, most of them in neighboring Botswana.

But the big story is how South Africa’s unions will handle the retail giant, who some labor factions say, is known for an anti-labor stance and accusations of worker mistreatment.

As the deal unfolds, Walmart, Massmart and South Africa’s labor unions are all strategizing and spinning as best they can. In the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), the nation’s largest trade federation, it is even causing internal rifts.

COSATU’s Western Cape branch announced its opposition to the planned purchase hours after news went public. Its statement accused Walmart of being “notoriously anti-union” and called for “urgent national action from the government to investigate this hostile move by Walmart … Companies whose practice it is to abuse workers rights are not welcome in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, COSATU’s national leadership is borderline bipolar. The labor federation put out a long list of concerns on behalf of constituent member the South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union. The COSATU national/SACCAWU statement praised Walmart for making Massmart’s share price jump by more than 10% while accusing the international chain giant of 14 different counts of anti-union activities. For good measure, Walmart was also accused of being “one of the worst and stubbornly anti-union companies in the world” and of enacting a “severe blow to all our intentions and attempts to build and develop local manufacturing.” However, the statement also left a door open to work with Massmart during the transition and indicated that the union is grudgingly accepting the likelihood of takeover.