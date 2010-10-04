CGI: Lemelson Foundation — A Philanthropy Investing in Market-Based Solutions

In a private meeting with Julia Novy-Hildesley , Executive Director, the Lemelson Foundation , I found out what went on behind closed doors at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) when the media were not present. Novy-Hildesley was the track leader for “Strengthening Market-Based Solutions,” one of CGI four key tracks . I also learned from her about the Lemelson Foundation’s extraordinary financial innovations in investing in for-profits; this is a new twist for philanthropies at the forefront who fund for-profits as well as nonprofits.

“Foreign aid will never be enough … there need to be market solutions”



Let me explain first that CGI’s four track leaders are selected for their stellar depth of experience and knowledge and relationships in the field, through a highly competitive process–a process that began last January. In Novy-Hildesley’s proposal for consideration, she recommended that “foreign aid will never be enough to solve development problems so there need to be market solutions via innovation. If the innovation is seeded in the triple bottom line, then these will become sustainable enterprises.”

Once Novy-Hildesley was chosen, she worked closely with her colleagues at the Lemelson Foundation and was also joined by Philip Auerswald, Founder and Editor of “Innovations: Technology, Governance, Globalization,” published by MIT Press, to develop the focus and content, create plans for the plenary and the breakouts, and identify the speakers and panelists for CGI’s track on market-based solutions. Novy-Hildesley told me that CGI had an iterative planning process throughout which President Clinton was directly involved with the four sector leaders through personal meetings and discussions.

Behind closed doors at CGI

At CGI, stepping in at the last minute to moderate a closed door session was one of Novy-Hildesley’s responsibilities when the scheduled moderator was a no-show. Novy-Hildesley shared with me what was discussed during this meeting.

Participants included entrepreneurs from FON Wireless and CellBazaar, and investors from SNV Netherlands and Endeavor. In total, a group of about thirty entrepreneurs and investors discussed whether high-growth firms need help, and if so, of what type. They also discussed the interests of investors. Here were the key points of the discussion, according to Novy-Hildesley: