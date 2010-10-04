How B2B Stars Innovate – and Why Airlines Have Hit a Black Hole

A recent article in U.S. News & World Report disclosed that in 2010, airlines have generated $2.1B in additional passenger revenues through clever, and often egregious pricing strategies. If they had asked their customers for ways to make travel memorable again, would they have selected this strategy to grow revenues?

The “pay to breathe, walk or eat” pricing approach is rapidly eclipsing customer service in the airline industry, and customers like me are furious. Their nickel and dime strategy are earning them billions: Extra baggage fees comprised $600M in additional revenues and flight changes comprised another $900M.

StarCite, a B2B technology company serving the travel industry, has charted a different course to fuel growth. I recently met with Greg Dukat, their CEO. He outlined a customer-centric growth strategy that challenges the airlines’ approach, and will surely outlive it.

First, some background. StarCite, Inc. has developed a global, Web-based technology platform that makes meeting and event management simpler and more cost-effective for corporations, hotels, venues and meeting suppliers. StarCite offers visibility, cost savings, and control over meeting spending for businesses. It also enhances revenue opportunities for suppliers. They automate every meeting planning step, including planning, payment and procurement. Today, corporate meeting buyers and associations can connect and conduct business with over 93,000 hotels, venues, destinations and suppliers.

Instead of using price increases as a growth strategy, Dukat and his team are listening to their industry members and travel association. Says Dukat: “More of our corporate customers wanted greater visibility into their travel spend. The corporations who use our solution will spend over $2B in corporate events. Last August, we partnered with the National Business Travel Association because more and more of our customers wanted clear standards and benchmarks on which to focus.” This led to the successful launch of an entirely new certification program called the Strategic Meetings Management Program (SMMP).

Where were the airlines when Starcite was designing this program? If they were truly listening to business traveler customers, or cared about retaining customers, would they be so bold as to charge passengers for using the loo (as we’ve seen with Ryan Air)?