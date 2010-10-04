Will “Beginner’s Mind” Save Sophisticated Corporations?

“In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities, but in the expert’s there are few.” Zen Master Shunryo Suzuki





Conscious Capitalism. They’re two words that don’t fit

comfortably together. But they represent a movement poised to profoundly change

business.

According to Conscious Capitalism Inc. President Rand

Stagen, Conscious Capitalism is “… a philosophy based on the belief that a more

complex form of capitalism is emerging that holds the potential for enhancing

corporate performance while simultaneously advancing the quality of life for

billions of people.”

Stagen may call it a more complex form of capitalism. But

it’s actually a return to a simpler, emotionally intuitive, and more humane model.

A model where the open-minded “learner” can see opportunities the expert”‘ is

blind to.

The tenets of Conscious Capitalism have sparked

vociferous debate. Absolutists argue that corporations can’t be intuitive, or

humane. They are a piece of paper, and their sole responsibility is to make

shareholders money.

Proponents, on the other hand, argue that corporations

are much more person than paper. In fact, they are the embodiment of the people

who work for them. Corporation is, literally translated, ‘made into body’. It

is a group of individuals voluntarily brought together in a common pursuit. The

final proof in the pudding: if all the smart, talented people in a corporation

leave, the corporation dies.