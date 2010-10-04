Effective Decision Making – Why So Many Are Avoided

Most people are terrible about making decisions.

With every decision there is both the execution of the decision and the implementation of the decision–and the latter almost always gets in the way of the former.

I was recently talking with a client about a key decision he had to make. In this case, it involved the issue of moving an executive into another position. It became obvious that the CEO was troubled by the implications of the decision–not only was the individual going to be impacted–but the decision might create the perfect conditions for mutiny within the company.

From the outside looking in–this seems like a rather straightforward decision to make, but from inside the mind of the CEO it was anything but.

In fact, in most cases of decision difficulty, I often see what’s called “circular thinking.” The person weighing all the pros and cons–the one mitigating the implementation–gets so wrapped up in them they can’t decide what course of action to take.

The solution is to separate the decision from the implementation.