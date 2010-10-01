What Happens When You Really Meet People’s Needs

I arrived by taxi at the hotel gate. The security guard inquired whether I was checking in. When I said yes, he requested my name and then waved us on. A minute or two later, we arrived at the front door. Two bellmen greeted me: “Welcome to the Ritz Carlton, Mr. Schwartz.” It may sound staged, but I’m here to tell you it worked.

I felt special, and welcomed. They had me at hello.

I was in Key Biscayne to give a talk to the 80 Ritz Carlton general managers around the world. Soon after I arrived, I was in the lobby chatting with one of the managers from another Ritz hotel. At some point, half-joking, I mentioned that my only misgiving about the Ritz is that it serves Pepsi products, and I’m a Diet Coke guy.

The next time I returned to my room, there was an ice bucket awaiting me, filled with a half dozen Diet Cokes. When I got into the car to leave for the airport the next afternoon, there was a cold Diet Coke in the drink slot in the back seat.

I’ve always appreciated Ritz Carlton hotels, and precisely for that sort of touch. This was my first opportunity to learn about how they achieve such a high level of service. The answer, I discovered over my 24 hour visit, confirmed one of my deepest beliefs:

How well you meet the needs of your employees is how well they’ll ultimately meet the needs of your customers.

Thousands of companies talk about the importance of customer service. Very few are committed to treating employees with the same level of care. The Ritz Carlton management is,