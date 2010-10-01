Apple Rumors: Touchscreen iMacs, Better Audio on iPhones, and OS X’s Clever 3-D Controller

It wouldn’t have been a complete week in tech news without some hot-to-trot Apple rumors hitting. And here they are: A fascinating hint that the iMac may be getting a makeover, and two patents that chart the future of iPhone audio, and 3-D Mac/iDevice controller connections.

Touchscreen iMacs

We’ve been hearing for ages about a refresh to the iMac lineup that’ll borrow form iPad/iPhone tech to turn the all-in-one PCs into a tiny version of Microsoft’s Surface product–Apple’s even patented elements of the design and shown how one may be able to adapt the iMac stand to swivel the screen flatter for more finger-friendliness.

Now there’s news, via fairly reliable rumor source DigiTimes, that Sintek Photonics has sent sample versions of large glass-based touchscreens to Apple for design evaluation for the next-gen iMac production effort. The thinking is that production of the large-scale screens Apple would need is tricky, and current capacity to produce them is limited, which puts Sintek with its 5.3G generation production lines primed and ready in a good position to become Apple’s supplier should the nice guys at Cupertino deign to bring a touchy iMac to reality.

We’re inclined to believe there’s a nugget of truth in all this: Touchscreen all-in-ones are becoming more common, but they’re often clunky manufacturer bolt-on layers on top of a Windows installation. The set-up is crying out for Apple to bring some of its design goodness to bear, and the iMac is a perfect candidate. It’s also about time Apple refreshed the design, which has looked more or less the same for several years now, and letting it go stale just isn’t Apple’s style.

And then there’s one more intriguing thought: A touchscreen iMac is the very next step along the road to having iOS-driven Macs.