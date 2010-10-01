Inside the Genius of MacArthur Award-Winner Amir Abo-Shaeer

Amir Abo-Shaeer was named a MacArthur “genius” grant winner this week, and when you hear about his innovations in science and engineering education, you’ll understand why. Abo-Shaeer founded and raised over $6 million to build the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy in Southern California, an experience-based learning program for high school students that essentially is re-branding engineering to the young, self-conscious demographic of teenagers.

It’s not that it’s cool to be a nerd, Abo-Shaeer says; it’s that engineering is just cool. Leave the nerdy part out of it and you get a discipline that at its core requires and encourages creativity. Without creativity, Abo-Shaeer says, an engineer is simply an analyst re-packaging information.

His approach is a departure from the mainstream, and what he hopes to do with his $500,000 is to invite teachers to the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy to become trained and then go out and replicate his approach in other communities, he tells Fast Company.

Abo-Shaeer says he runs the Academy “like a business.” “Students help write grants; they do PR, and they develop our website.” He calls his approach project-based learning and says the students learn both soft skills and business skills so they are ready “to join the world of work.”

“We are going to be left behind if we don’t see a paradigm shift,” says Abo-Shaeer. He therefore wants to see his project-based learning applied to all subjects and taught across the United States in order to meet the demands of “students as consumers of education.”