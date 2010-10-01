India’s Clean Energy Investment Potential: Report

Saurabh Lall is a Mumbai native working for the World Resources Institute in Washington D.C. and recently returned to his home country to investigate the investment potential of India’s clean energy market. While the country’s citizens are dependent on a host of non-eco-friendly power sources, Lall, who co-authored the report, “Power to the People: Investing in Clean Energy for the Base of the Pyramid in India,” suggests that a vast market opportunity exists to springboard India straight into clean energy generation. Sort of like leapfrogging traditional transitions from one type of power source to another and jumping right into the future. Just back from India, Lall stopped to share with Fast Company a few insights from his research there.

What is the biggest opportunity for innovation in India’s clean energy market?



Our report, Power to the People, focuses specifically on the clean energy market for India’s rural ‘”Base of the Pyramid (BoP)”–114 million low income rural households that spend less than $75 per month on goods and services. Almost half of India’s rural households do not have access to grid electricity, and over 85% rely on polluting fuels like firewood and dung for cooking.

We estimate that India’s rural BoP spends about $4.8 billion on their energy needs per year, mainly on traditional fuels.

We estimate the market for clean energy among India’s rural poor to be $2.11 billion, in the sectors of decentralized renewable energy generation (DRE), solar home systems, solar lanterns and energy

efficient cookstoves. The DRE market–community level biomass or small hydro power plants is the largest–of about $2.04 billion annually. There are a growing number of companies serving this market, and the sector has grown at 36% annually since 2004. We believe this presents a significant opportunity for investors interested in clean technology.

As many of these technologies (solar, small hydro, biomass gasification) are relatively mature, we are starting to see more innovations around the distribution and marketing of clean energy for the

poor–which is where many of the challenges lie. Companies are developing new business models, partnering with microfinance institutions and rural NGOs to penetrate the rural market and raise greater awareness for their products. We see the biggest opportunities for innovation in this market are related to technology development that reduces the cost of production, new distribution models to bring these products to the target market more efficiently, and the development of effective marketing strategies for rural BoP consumers.