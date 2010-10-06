The Magellan Explorist: Finally, a Handsome GPS

Outdoor GPS devices have a long, storied tradition of feeling primitive in comparison to our other electronics. Until recently, they have largely been low-res, brightly-colored plastic turds: expensive, lumpy and loaded with incomplete map databases.

The Explorist catches up to the iPhone generation with a touch-screen, full color and loaded with worldwide maps — as well as a bunch of sharing software for plotting journeys, taking geo-tagged pictures and video (yes, it has a camera).

Does all this make you a softie? Yes, it sure does. But if a touch-screen GPS seems somehow frivolous, just remember that if a GPS is easier to use, it means you have less chance of getting lost and dying.

The Explorist comes in three colors.

Price: $349 – $549

