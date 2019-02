This Danish invention strips the conventional bicycle brake of all its pretensions, leaving only a gloss hardwood handle and an robust cable-pull brake (this image shows just the handlebar and brake; your hand goes on the wooden grip).

The maker is a custom fabrication shop called Cykelmageren in Copenhagen, Denmark. The shop also makes custom bikes in all 210 colors of the German RAL color system, like the hot gray number above.

Price $198 USD (brake only.

