Indochino Ultimate Gray Suit is Tailored to Your Specs

While you’re attempting to measure yourself on 16 different bodily dimensions, home, alone with a piece of string and a tape measure, you begin to understand why tailors demand such a premium for their work.

Still, tailors too might go the way of the jackboot-wearing steamship engineer if Indochino has its way. It provides fashion-forward suits made of wool, cotton and poly, fully custom fit based on those measurements you took, alone earlier. Then you submit them on a slick Javascript tool (see the dials?) on their site, add in a custom shirt or a tie.

You can also customize your suit with your choice of pockets, vents, buttons, stitching and lapels; a drawing of your custom suit changes as you flick through the options. Surprisingly, it’s relatively inexpensive.

Price $369 USD.

Follow Wanted on Twitter @wantedblog.