Lego-Like Pentax Camera Is Customizable Work of Art

Few cameras are works of art in themselves, let alone customizable works of art. But if you were to train a camera on this Pentax device, documenting its life and times like a stop-motion animation, you’d see different shapes metastasizing across its face, growing and transforming like a clutch of cells. Once in a while, you’d end up with a lion, as pictured above. In short, this is a camera that wants to warm up your right-brain while you shoot photos, and it wants to do this by being the center of attention. Respectable.

The Pentax Optio is faced in diablocks, a Japanese kind of Lego. Not only do you get to built small sculptures on the face of your camera, but blocks placed around the lens can appear at the edges of the camera’s eye, allowing you to experiment with vignetting effects.

Available later this year in Japan. Price: $240 USD.

