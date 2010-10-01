Back in the Saddle Again

It is with no small

amount of glee with which I report, dear readers, that I did not say it first. In

fact, Wired magazine’s “World’s

Most Cramped Airline Seat to Launch Next Week” article said what we

were all thinking: RyanAir cannot

wait to implement these things.

Conversely, it is with a

heavy heart that I think the makers of Aviointerior

SkyRider seats are on the right track. My first reaction to the promotional

photo was: “Oh, come on now. Just raise the fares back to a sustainable

level, already.” But then I realized that in much the same way humans will

either learn to breathe CO2 or devolve into extinction, airlines must learn to cater

to a new breed of passengers. Meaning that in contrast to the gleaming,

futuristic hubs of excitement that airports used to be, they too will follow

the trail blazed by the butt-breaking stand-up saddle seat and devolve into

smelly, dilapidated bus stations on the outskirts of town.

The company that manufactures

this seat will probably find a market and even make a profit at it. I don’t see

that there is any “right” or “wrong” in that. The only

question really is whether or not it the seat is a harbinger of the future. Even

though it brings to mind a certain Gene

Autry sagebrush oldie, I’d hesitate to say we should view this as our nadir

as a culture. Wouldn’t that be ridiculous?

Let’s step back for a

minute and see the airline seat as a discrete piece of technology. Remember

when flatscreen plasma televisions came out? They were $10,000. Now look at

them–they give them away with rehabbed condos, along with DVD players.

BlackBerrys–you name it. But remember, there’s a high-margin buck to be made

by the Sonys, Pioneers, Vertus, Rolexes, Singapore Airs, and Etihads of the world.

Are the customers the same? Of course not.

Airlines have been

begging at the altar of product differentiation, rather publicly, for years.

The nature of capitalism, cruel mistress that she is, has granted their wish in

the shape of this saddlesore-inducing … uh, thing, which will make even the most parsimonious

traveler part with some extra cash for a real seat upgrade.