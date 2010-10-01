Sometimes Big Change Comes in a Little Blue Box

There’s nothing like a

brush with death to focus your attention.

The global economic

collapse has been like a brush with death for business. It has changed our

perspective and will have lasting aftereffects on our behavior. Last week I

read a report called “Responsible

Luxury” released by the World Jewelry

Confederation. The report

argued that because of the economic downturn, there are new motivating factors

behind consumer decision making. We have entered an era where consumers prefer

to buy products from a company with a good reputation for social

responsibility. The report also suggests that this turn of events will propel

companies in the distressed luxury market to adopt conscientious business

practices as the only option for survival.

This is good

news for the diamond industry, which has long been criticized for fueling

unrest, particularly in diamond-rich central

and western Africa. More to the point, it’s great news for the countless

families, communities, and countries ravaged by the effects of ‘conflict’ diamonds.

Influential industry brands are stepping up to support the

“responsible luxury” trend. Recently Tiffany

& Co., the world’s premier jeweler and the

gold standard (pun intended) of the luxury industry , stated that they

are actively embracing corporate social responsibility (CSR). As regards

large-scale mining, Tiffany pledges to strive to

source gemstones and precious metals from mines that operate at the highest

standards of social and environmental responsibility.

This is important

because Tiffany has a 19 percent share of the global

jewelry market. This move is sure to be a catalyst for change. What it means is

that Tiffany has the opportunity to set standards for best practices. Ethical

jewelry currently accounts for less than 1 percent of the $56 billion market in

annual jewelry sales. But when a revered brand like Tiffany

proactively engages in CSR, it is bound to have powerful cascading effects across

the entire luxury goods industry.

This is also

a smart business move for Tiffany, because consumers are becoming increasingly

conscientious about the origins of the products they buy. An excellent study on

this topic from Cone titled “Consumers

Like Companies With Cause,” states that causes help to convert new

customers and revealed that 83 percent of U.S. consumers have a more

positive image of a product or company when it supports a cause they care

about. What’s more, the study reveals that consumers are asking for

transparency; 90 percent of consumers surveyed confirmed that they want

companies to tell them about the ways in which they are supporting causes.