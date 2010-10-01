Is There a Way to Improve Project Planning?

I’ve never seen a project brought in on-time due to project planning software such as Microsoft Project. Have you? If so, I’d like to meet you and shake your hand. Most projects are late and over budget.

Most project plans are based on best “guesstimates” and seldom used to manage day-to-day project activities. The milestone dates are considered immovable though they tend to move often due to “unforeseen circumstances.” How a program manager navigates the gauntlet to complete a milestone is virtually certain to be quite different than the original plan.

One of the most significant issues is allocating resources to a specific project based on need and availability, particularly when resources are used across concurrent projects. This has always been very problematic, so problematic that most projects do not even attempt to manage this.

Most project plans are built to satisfy management reporting and planning needs and provide little support for actual program execution. As a result, it is up to program managers to juggle resources and project planning on a day-to-day, hour-by-hour basis, maintain lists of issues, project risks and mitigations, and do what they can to bring in their portion of the schedule in spite of what the prior project planning suggested.

It’s “what you don’t know” that bites a program every time.

As much of the value I offer my clients includes managing a variety of different programs and projects, I’m always on the lookout for a better way to manage programs that leads to better execution and on-time completion. I may have found such a company right in my back yard: Realization, based in San Jose, California.

Realization claims to be “the pioneer in project execution management.” I’ve now had several meetings with Sanjeev Gupta, Realization’s Founder and CEO, to get a better sense of the capabilities the company brings to the marketplace. Realization has produced some impressive results: