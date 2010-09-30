Going, Going, Gone – Online Auction Sites Catching Fire Worldwide

eBay has long been the leader in online auctions, but the venerable giant is facing rising competition in emerging economies from indigenous companies on a mission.

In Latin America, Argentina’s Mercado Libre (NAS: MELI) is not only

the regional e-commerce leader and a rising player in the online payments

arena. It is also one of the most visible examples of an entrepreneurial

business from an emerging economy rising to global leadership and making scads

of money for its founders and early investors. Since the company’s August, 2007

IPO at $22, the company touched a high of $70 before plummeting during the dark

days of 2009. Today it’s retesting its highs, trading in the mid-70s again as

its markets have rebounded from recession much more quickly than the U.S. or

Europe.

For investors, the ship may have sailed on Mercado Libre,

but similar opportunities are popping up all around the world. South Africa’s

BidorBuy Group not only runs Africa’s largest auction site BidorBuy.co.za, but also Jobs.co.za,

TheClassifieds.co.za, Payfast.co.za and Jump.co.za (employment, classified ads, e-payment

and retail e-commerce respectively). Picture Craigslist, Monster.com, PayPal

and Amazon all under one roof and you get the idea of their modest ambitions.

Recently the group announced

plans to spread from its base in South Africa to the fast-growing markets

of Kenya, Nigeria, Seychelles, and Mauritius. In Kenya, the group’s payment

platform Payfast will likely encounter stiff competition from a host of local

upstarts including the highly-regarded M-Pesa system from Safaricom.

Another player to watch is Ghana’s Black Star Line, a transaction platform for

small and medium-sized African businesses to help them reach more lucrative

global markets. BSL is the new project of one of Africa’s most successful IT

entrepreneurs, Herman

Chinery-Hesse, founder of The Soft Tribe,

Africa’s largest commercial software developer and regarded

in some quarters as the “Bill Gates of Africa.”

Chinery-Hesse sees Black Star Line as more than just a

trading platform. It’s a vehicle to increase the prosperity of Africa’s small

businesses, who will then drive larger social, political and economic changes

on the Continent.

“I’m using technology to connect [African small businesses]

to the global marketplace, by setting up an African eBay, and African PayPal,”

Chinery-Hesse told me in an interview conducted last summer. “We can take local

mom and pop shops and evolve them into global providers. That opportunity has

never existed.”