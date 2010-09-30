Unlogo Eliminates Corporate Logos and Product Placement in Videos

Movies and TV shows are riddled with product placements, subliminal ads that appear whenever a character brandishes an iPhone or sips a Dr. Pepper with a smile. But those pesky placements could soon be removed at the click of a button, thanks to a new Web service called Unlogo.

Simply put, Unlogo is a filter that detects logos and corporate signage in videos, and eliminates them. The service was started by Jeff Crouse, who Brand Channel reports was originally hired to teach computers to recognize brands and logos.

“I thought if I could train a computer to recognize logos for the sake of making a brand more ubiquitous, why not not train it to erase them completely?” Crouse explains in a the below video. “We’re trying to get people interested in this idea of controlling the presence of corporate messages…They represent an intrusion.”

Now, Crouse’s technology can be used to filter out corporate logos, and replace them with overlayed images.

Though Crouse has a strong anti-corporate message, his technology clearly has benefits in the corporate world. For one, with the advent of YouTube, millions of videos now exist online containing logos–videos that companies may not want to be associated with, such as, say, a gang fight in front of a Walmart, or a clip of rats dashing around a Taco Bell.