Do You Actually Care About Privacy?

If you cared about privacy you wouldn’t have a credit card, because, after all, they know everything you spend money on. And you wouldn’t use the phone, because somewhere, there’s a computer scanning what you say.

What most of us care about is being surprised. You don’t want the credit card company to track where you’re staying and whether you’re buying flowers for someone you’re not even married to–and then send you a free coupon for STD testing, right? Even if it was a good coupon, and even if they knew you needed it. No, you don’t want this because you don’t want to be surprised.

What many people miss about privacy and Facebook is that the company has always taken the position that privacy shouldn’t be assumed. Sure, they’ve mishandled some of their user communications and feature rollouts, but basically, they offer the religion of no-privacy, and an entire generation or two is ready to grow up in public as a result. We’re just not eager to be surprised along the way.

Reprinted from Seth’s Blog

