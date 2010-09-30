Banana-Based Pad Maker Elizabeth Scharpf Wants Rwandan Women Educated. Period.

Elizabeth Scharpf, founder of Sustainable Health Enterprises (SHE), is partnering with networks of women in Rwanda to make and sell sanitary pads made from banana leaves.

Eighteen percent of girls in Rwanda miss, on average, 35 days of school every year (and up to 50 days of school or work each year) due to their periods and ineffective pads and the embarrassment and ridicule that ensues. SHE, in effect, builds confidence, education, and income–and even creates jobs for women in the cheap pad-making franchises.

“Menstruation is one of those things that people don’t really want to

have anything to do with,” Scharpf tells Fast Company. Most of the population is “left hanging

after donation supplies run out.”

In all, Scharpf expects to reach a million women with the she28 program.

The idea has earned her a spot as one of 10 designers nominaterd for the Curry Stone Design Prize. Scharpf herself is not a designer, per se, but she does represent that new breed of “systems-design” thinkers, the kind that crop out of RISD, MIT and IDEO and work across disciplinary lines. Last year, she was invited to participate in the Aspen Design Summit, where she discovered that what she and the other participants had in common was that they were all “problem-solvers,” Scharpf says.

It was a frustration she felt in graduate school at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard Business School–that not enough indicators were being improved in the development field–that ultimately drove Sharpf to investigate, on-the-ground, a practical market-driven approach to improving the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid. “I did a global scan,” says Scharpf.