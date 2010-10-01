Ten Ways to Implement an Inclusive Work Culture

In order to reach the highest level of success, you need to be dynamic leader and create dynamic organizations where employees love to do their best work, and customers love to do business. Based on my work as an organizational development consultant, my observations, and interviews with executives and employees from large, small, and medium size organizations, I’ve developed the “Six I” process to create workplace cultures where people want to work and customers want to buy.

The first “I” is to use your Insight, and be willing to listen to customers and employees. The second step in the “Six I” process is to create an Inclusive Culture, because without feeling included, employees will have no connection to the overall success of the organization.

If you’ve taken the first two steps in the “Six I” process, you’re ready for the third, which is Implementation.

Implementation

Developing a vision for an Inclusive culture but not Implementing it, is like planning the perfect vacation, buying your tickets, packing and then deciding not to go.

Too many leaders in too many organizations say they want to create work environments where employees love to do their best work, and customers love to buy, but don’t create cultures where that can happen. They spend thousands of dollars on assessments, strategic planning meetings, and consultants, hoping that the results will validate their own beliefs and opinions. They dismiss employee recommendations as trivial, useless or whining. They regard hourly employees, (the ones who often have first contact with customers) as expendable, and refuse to invest in their development. Then, they wonder why employees are unhappy, don’t trust them or retire in place.

I’ve also worked with leaders who are continually trying to improve, willing to use their Insight and are not afraid to listen to employees and provide extra care to their customers. I love working with these leaders. These leaders invest, include and engage their people so everyone “feels the love”, which gets passed on to customers and results in more productivity and profit.