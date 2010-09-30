CGI: Omidyar Network, A Philanthropy That Invests in For-Profits Too

Old school charity and “philanthropy” once referred exclusively to financial contributions to nonprofits. Today, Omidyar Network (ON) takes a more innovative and inclusive approach, called “flexible capital.” As a philanthropic investor, ON invests in for-profits, as well as nonprofits.

Here’s the deal. Whether they are for-profits or nonprofits, ON’s beneficiaries are chosen because they seek to achieve the ultimate outcome that ON strives for: “individual participation that can catalyze economic, social, and political advancement on a global scale.” Omidyar Network was established in 2004 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife Pam. To date, ON has committed more than $363 million to enterprises in microfinance, property rights, consumer Internet, and mobile and government transparency.

Flexible capital, human capital & technology

“Half of the funding we provide is in the form of grants to nonprofits, and the other half in investments–early stage, venture capital–to newly formed for-profits,” explained Amy Klement, Vice President, ON, in a private interview with me at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) last week. ON also provides value in the form of human capital, applying the principles of venture capital to philanthropy. For example, explained Klement, “as engaged investors, someone from ON takes a seat on the board, whether we are investing in a for-profit or a nonprofit. We also have a recruiting team for C-suite positions.”

Participation on boards where ON invests was music to my ears. As a consultant to NGO/nonprofit boards, I am hired to train and coach board members to become investors/donors in the organizations where they serve on the boards; unfortunately, contributing where you serve on the board is not as common as it should be. I am also asked to help nonprofits recruit executives from their donor companies to serve on their boards. The fact that ON involves one of their key people on the investee/grantee board as a matter of course is simply smart investing and an excellent value-add for the recipient.

In addition to bringing flexible capital and human capital to bear, ON brings outstanding expertise to the equation by building on its roots: technology. “Many of our executives have built or scaled large companies and are also from the world of hi-tech so we bring technology and organization-building experience with us when we invest in an enterprise,” explained Klement.

Mobile phones changing the world