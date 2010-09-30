Influence Battle Royale: Lady Gaga vs. Bono

Bono. U2 frontman. Irish rocker. New York Times columnist. Co-founder of advocacy group ONE and (Product)RED.

Lady Gaga. Provocateur. Twitter queen. Pop sensation. Fashion icon. Self-proclaimed “free bitch, baby.”

Both are larger-than-life artists, but who is more influential? More popular? Is there even a difference? These are the questions that social media monitoring firm Vocus and social media analyst Brian Solis aims to answer in a new white paper, which tries to define the qualities of an influencer.

Before getting to the main event, let’s run through the results from Vocus, which surveyed more than 739 people on their perceptions of online influence. The key finding here is that there is a clear difference between “influence” and “popularity.” About 90% of respondents noted this distinction; however, 84% also said there is a correlation between “reach” and influence,” which adds a bit of ambiguity.

Is there a difference between “reach” and “popularity”? The following chart indicates size doesn’t necessarily matter: