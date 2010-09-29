Worst Ads of 2010: The Winners!

After more than 100,000 votes, The Consumerist has crowned the winners (losers might be more accurate) of its Worst Ads in America Awards. And frankly, we’re shocked. We thought those Progressive ads starring the annoying Flo would sweep every catagory, but alas, it appears voters (and some Fast Company readers) have a soft spot for her.

Below are all the winners, from McDonald’s to Jimmy Johnson.

Absolute Worst Ad in America

Staples: “Wow! That’s a Low Price!” received over 30% of the vote, with Quiznos’ bizarre cat-making sandwich ad in a close second with 28.6% of the vote. Flo received just 15.5%.