Worst Ads of 2010: The Winners!

After more than 100,000 votes, The Consumerist has crowned the winners (losers might be more accurate) of its Worst Ads in America Awards. And frankly, we’re shocked. We thought those Progressive ads starring the annoying Flo would sweep every catagory, but alas, it appears voters (and some Fast Company readers) have a soft spot for her.
Below are all the winners, from McDonald’s to Jimmy Johnson.
Absolute Worst Ad in America
Staples: “Wow! That’s a Low Price!” received over 30% of the vote, with Quiznos’ bizarre cat-making sandwich ad in a close second with 28.6% of the vote. Flo received just 15.5%.
Most Grating Performance by a Human Being
McDonald’s: The fast-food retailer was the clear winner in this category, receiving 35% of the vote.
Most Annoying Animated Spokesthing
General Insurance: What!?! The General? Who knew this 1990s-style CGI, which must’ve cost quite a penny, would be so poorly received?
Duo or Group that Most Needs to be Broken Up
JG Wentworth: Self-explanatory.
Celebrity Who Must Have Lost the Most Money in Housing Crash
Extenze: When celebs can’t even advertise for Viagra, you know they’re desperate for work. Somebody please find Jimmy Johnson a job.
Creepiest Commercial
Liberator Medical: This cringe-worthy ad took in 46% of the vote–the largest margin of victory of any category.