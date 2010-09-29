Stephen Colbert-Inspired Site “Truthy” Is a Swift Boat Torpedo for Twitter Users

‘Tis the season, sadly, for misinformation. With elections coming up on November 2nd, we can pretty much expect the Internet to be clogged with falsehoods, outright lies, and general wrongness. But the Internet is supposedly getting smarter, right? Shouldn’t there be a way to flag spurious claims that Candidate X is a Zoroastrian, that Candidate Y hates puppies, and that Candidate Z was born on the moon?

Researchers at Indiana University have just launched Truthy.indiana.edu, which they humbly declare a “a sophisticated new Twitter-based research tool that combines data mining, social network analysis and crowdsourcing to uncover deceptive tactics and misinformation leading up to the Nov. 2 elections.”

What the Truthy team does is sift through thousands of tweets to figure out how a certain meme was born and how it grew. Drilling down through statistics helps Truthy draw a picture of a meme’s history. (See top image.)

“The diffusion networks are calculated, and the images are generated automatically for every meme that we track. Memes are tracked based on criteria including whether we think they are relevant to a theme (currently the elections), whether they are gathering a significant share of the volume of tweets (attention), and whether we observe a burst in volume of tweets about the meme,” Indiana’s Filippo Menczer, who specializes in the modeling of meme explosions, tells Fast Company. “All of these decisions are

done algorithmically, in real time, based on data from the Twitter

streaming API.”

The Truthy website also offers “diffusion network images” to help visualize the data they crunch, graphically representing the size and flow of the meme. Below, for instance, an animation of the diffusion network for Lady Gaga.