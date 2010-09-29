TechCrunch and AOL Slamdanced Before They Made Sweet Love

You probably heard that AOL bought TechCrunch. In a post from yesterday, TechCrunch head Michael Arrington tells the story of how AOL’s CEO, Tim Armstrong, made an overture to Arrington in May, and how talks began in earnest in July. The purchase immediately raised questions about how TechCrunch would cover AOL and Armstrong, and Arrington sought to address–or maybe spin–those questions. TechCrunch wouldn’t have to create internal checks to make sure it was hitting hard on AOL; quite the opposite: “In the end, we’ll probably have to create internal checks to ensure that we aren’t more critical of AOL than we otherwise would be just to prove our editorial independence.”

In light of the recent purchase, we thought it a good idea to do a close reading of some of TechCrunch’s coverage of AOL and Armstrong. Although the positive reviews are out there, it’s the biting stuff that might make for interesting water cooler talk. Such as…

“The utter stupidity of this is staggering. AOL has released very

private data about its users without their permission….If you are an

AOL customer, I feel sorry for you….AOL is hitting bottom when it

comes to brand image. This story comes on the heels of the recorded

phone call with customer service disaster as well as a just-in story

about a woman who is unable to cancel her deceased father’s AOL

account, nine months after his death.” —Arrington, August 6, 2006

“Prepare for the launch of AOL UnCut (currently in open beta), a near

perfect clone of YouTube…. The only significant difference between

AOL Uncut and YouTube is that YouTube supports tagging, whereas UnCut

doesn’t…. I am seeing an increasing trend of the big guys simply

copying what successful startups are doing.” —Arrington, May 16, 2006

And finally…

“So what really scares me?… the rise of cheap disposable content on a mass scale, force fed to us by the portals and search engines. On one end you have AOL and their Toyota Strategy of building thousand of niche content sites via the work of cast-offs from old media. That leads to a whole lot of really, really crappy content being highlighted right on the massive AOL home page … Hiring a bunch of people who couldn’t keep their old media jobs and don’t have the stomach to go out on their own and then slapping little or no editorial oversight onto these masses of sub-par journalists leads to an inevitable conclusion – cheap, crappy content. And that crappy content is given a massive audience on the AOL portal.” —Arrington, “The End Of Hand Crafted Content,” December 13, 2009.