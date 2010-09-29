Wireless for Social Good: $650k Up for Grabs

Mobile for social good is all the rage these days and mobile for health, especially, has been stealing the spotlight lately. Vodafone and the mHealth Alliance have just announced a call for entries for innovative wireless technology solutions in global health, particularly in developing countries.

There are two awards at stake–the Wireless Innovation Project(TM) and the mHealth Alliance Award. There will be three Wireless Innovation Winners awarded $300,000, $200,000, and $100,000 respectively, one of which will earn an additional $50,000 with the mHealth Alliance Award.

The mHealth Alliance Award “will be granted to the developer of an innovative wireless technology with the most potential to address critical health challenges, especially in developing regions of the world,” according to the announcement.

Applicants must be based in the United States but innovating for “the furthest reaches of wireless communication.” Previous winners include FrontlineSMS: Credit and the MIT-based group, Sana.

Check the Vodafone website for more info and be warned–there is a long wait! Winners aren’t announced until April of next year.

[Image via flickr/davidden]