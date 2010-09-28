Nic Harcourt’s “The Live Buzz” Offers a Curated Alternative to Vevo, YouTube, MTV Clutter

Buzzmedia has just launched a new music video site called The Live Buzz, under the curatorship of Nic Harcourt. How famliiar you are with Harcourt depends on whether you buy your CDs from Walmart or stream music from Hype Machine.

Harcourt rose to indie-rock prominence over the last decade or so with his program “Morning Becomes Eclectic” on KCRW, the Los Angeles public radio station, by showing a knack for spotting up-and-coming talent. The New York Times dubbed him “The Star Maker of the Semipopular” in 2005. “He has impeccable taste,” the Times quoted Coldplay’s Chris Martin as saying–perhaps self-servingly, since Harcourt was the first to put Coldplay on American radio. He also was an early champion of Interpol, Norah Jones, Franz Ferdinand, and many others who thereafter went platinum.

Fast Company caught up with Harcourt to ask him a few questions about his plans for The Live Buzz, whose initial documentary-style videos have an aesthetic that steers well clear of the inanity and spectacle of MTV and Vevo, while also avoiding the dull, static feeling of the plain concert broadcast. Indeed, it looks like Harcourt and his new site might be heralding a new age of the art house Internet music video.

How did this all begin?

It was probably around December of last year. Somebody told me they [Buzzmedia] were looking to get in touch with me. We had a couple of conversations. As with a lot of these things, you have to have a couple of conversations and figure out if you want to play with each other before you make a commitment. We jumped into it together in the beginning of June, and it’s pretty remarkable that they’ve built this site from scratch in three months.

What is the central ingredient missing from Internet music video sites?